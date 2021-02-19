Biden pledges ‘enough vaccine by July’

If approved, both changes could speed the distribution of the desperately needed vaccine.
“We’re now on track to have enough vaccine supply for all Americans by the end of July,” Mr. Biden said.
Prior to his visit, the president delivered virtual remarks to allies in the G7 summit and Munich Security Conference.
Reversing his predecessor, he signaled the U.S. will no longer go it alone on international affairs.
“Democracy doesn’t happen by accident, we have to defend it, fight for it, strengthen it, renew it,” Mr. Biden said.
Mr. Biden had stern words for China and Russia but stated he wants to revive the nuclear deal with Iran if that country’s leaders can be held accountable.
“We must address Iran’s destabilizing activities across the Middle East,” he said.
