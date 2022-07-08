Biden signs executive order to protect abortion access

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) – President Joe Biden signed an executive order that will protect abortion rights Friday morning.

Many Democrats and advocates have been calling on the White House to codify abortion access since the Supreme Court’s decision that overturned Roe v. Wade and took away a woman’s right to terminate a pregnancy.

According to an administration fact sheet, the executive order will cause the Health and Human Services department to take action toward ensuring access to abortion, including medication that is approved by the FDA.

The order also creates an interagency task force between HHS and the White House Gender Policy Council to provide assistance to states that are providing legal protection to out-of-state patients.