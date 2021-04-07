Biden to nominate next ATF director

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) — President Joe Biden is nominating a gun-control advocate as the next director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
David Chipman is a former ATF agent who serves as a senior policy advisor at Giffords. That’s the gun control advocacy group created by former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords after she was shot in 2011.
Chipman’s nomination comes as the president is expected to announce several executive orders on gun control Thursday.
Biden’s executive orders are expected to fulfill a commitment he made last month in the aftermath of two deadly mass shootings.