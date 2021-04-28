Biden to set out his agenda in first Congressional address

He’s expected to highlight achievements in his first 100 days and push Congress to take action on jobs and legislation to help families.
The White House said in the joint address to Congress, President Biden will update the fight against coronavirus.
New case rates are dropping and 37% of adults are now fully vaccinated.
Biden said Tuesday, “Once you’re fully vaccinated, you can go without a mask when you’re outside, and away from big crowds.”
Also, President Biden will push police reform and new gun laws, focusing on his conversations with George Floyd’s family.
He’ll urge Congress to pass his $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan and outline a new “American Families Plan” including free preschool.
Thursday, he’s hitting the road with others in the administration. The “Getting America Back on Track Tour” will push legislation on jobs and families.
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said, “The president would like to see progress by Memorial Day and would like to sign it into law this summer.”
Senator Tim Scott, the Senate’s only Black Republican, will deliver Wednesday night’s response.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said, “Bait and switch strikes me as the best way to describe the Biden administration at least so far.”
Bipartisanship – working together – Republicans say the president promised but failed to deliver.
With COVID restrictions and new security around the Capitol, expect a thinner crowd: 200 people, not the 1,600 normally packed in the House Chamber.
No guests are invited. And because most of the cabinet won’t be there, there’s no need for a “designated survivor.”