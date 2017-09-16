Big weather changes ahead for the region

“Mother Nature’s gonna do a lot more than probably we could do on the fires fighting them for weeks,” National Weather Service Meteorologist Ryan Sandler says.
Sandler adds fire season isn’t over, but the impending rain, cool weather, and high humidity are going to put a big dent in the flames, as well as the smoke.
“The fires will be a shadow of what they were,” Sandler explains, adding air quality will also improve.
“The air quality’s probably going to good by next week,” Sandler says.
That improvement, means a lot of people will be able to put down their protective masks, but they may be picking up a jacket in its place.
“We’re going right from summer, right into fall.”
The weather system on the way will bring a drastic drop in the temperatures. A change that isn’t uncommon for September, but it is abrupt.
“Temperatures in the Rogue Valley are near 80 degrees for highs this weekend and they’re gonna drop to the upper 60’s, ” Sandler says, “and lows will be in the 40’s so it’s going to feel like a cold September. We’ve been very warm before this.”
And for some regions, it may feel more like winter.
“In this case we’re expecting snow in Crater Lake,” Sandler says.
Snow that will mark the area’s first flakes of the season, as we enter the last week of summer.