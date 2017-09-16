Expo welcomes barbecue and beer lovers

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — Beer and barbecue lovers from all around were at the Jackson County Expo for the annual Battle of the Bones and Southern Oregon Brewfest.
Seventeen teams have put on their aprons for this year’s people’s choice cook-off.
The teams are showing off their grill skills with tri-tip on Friday, Saturday with pulled pork, and Sunday features chili.
If you aren’t there for the food, the Southern Oregon Brewfest is happening right inside with over 60 taps to choose from.
“Oh my gosh, I didn’t even use all of my stamps on the tickets. I’m full! Really, really good food. I love it,” exclaimed one happy taste-tester.
“It’s been a lot of fun. Lots of different beers to taste, just an overall good time,” said another.
The Southern Oregon Brewfest continues Saturday from 11 am to 8 pm and Sunday from 11 am to 5 pm. The Battle of the Bones is from noon to 4 pm Saturday and from noon to 3 pm on Sunday.