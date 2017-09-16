Home
Josephine Co. Juvenile Jail to open January

Josephine Co. Juvenile Jail to open January

Crime Local News Top Stories , , , , ,

Grants Pass, Ore. —  In May, Josephine County voters passed a public safety levy. Some of that funding is dedicated to re-opening the juvenile detention center. The facility, which originally opened in 1999, includes the juvenile jail and juvenile shelter. Unfortunately, because of lack of funding – it closed down in 2012.

Five years later, it’s gearing up to pick up right where it left off.

“We’re just really looking forward to opening it again. It’s really needed in the community,” said Brad Kane, Deputy Director of Josephine County Juvenile Justice.

Kane has been waiting for for five years. He was there when the facility first opened, there when it closed, and there to see how badly the detention center and shelter were missed in the community. Now, he’s here to oversee the changes that need to be made to once again help the children who need it the most.

“In the old days, back when we had a boys restroom and a girls restroom. They’ll both become gender neutral rooms now,” Kane said.

The control room is also seeing changes upgraded to be more technologically advanced.

“One staff is in here seven days a week, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. This is the central control that opens all doors and windows and handles all the alarms, takes all incoming telephone calls,” Kane said.

With a lot of work still to be completed and time ticking away to meet its mid-January open date. The deputy director says it’s worth the work  to see the facility utilized once again.

The jail has 11 cells total, but it has a maximum capacity of 14, if needed. The average stay is around 7 to eight days. The shelter can hold up to 12 kids. Both facilities hold people ages 12 to 17, and normally average 80% males for both as well.

In addition to the changes, the county hopes to add a nurse, mental health worker, and more programming for social skills, anger management, and drug and alcohol counseling.

Nikki Torres

NBC5 News Reporter and Weather Forecaster Nikki Torres graduated from Washington State University with a degree in Strategic Communication from The Edward R. Murrow College of Communication.

She also received a minor in Business Administration from the Washington State University Carson College of Business. Prior to coming to NBC5, Nikki was an intern at KHQ Local News, the NBC affiliate in Spokane.

She comes to Southern Oregon from the state of Washington, where she grew up just south of Seattle. She loves running, exploring the Pacific Northwest, watching a good football game and spending time with her dog, Gisele. True to her roots, Nikki is a proud WSU Cougar fan and loyal Seahawks fan.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics