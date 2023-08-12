Big X project to improve roads near Rogue Valley Mall

MEDFORD, Ore. – A major north Medford intersection will soon be getting a makeover.

ODOT is calling it the Big X project.

The $14.2 million project features work on the major intersection near the Rogue Valley Mall, including improvements on Rossanley Drive, Crater Lake Highway, North Riverside Avenue, and North Pacific Highway.

Most of the work involves repaving the roads, as the area hasn’t been upgraded since 2001, but the project will also include improvements for pedestrians and bikers as well as ADA accessibility.

“It’s really going to improve access for people wanting to get to the area by bike or by walking or by rolling,” ODOT Public Information Officer Kacey Davey said. “So, there’s going to be almost a mile of new multi-use path that will connect to some already existing paths on the north side of town.”

ODOT said the bike lane enhancements have been a long time coming, citing that a lot has changed in over 20 years.

“In 2001, there were a lot of different standards, it wasn’t quite the focus, our agency is really focused on those particular pedestrian and bicycle elements now,” ODOT Area Manager Jerry Marmon explained. “So, having adequate bike lanes as well as improved sidewalk connectivity will really enhance the pedestrian feeling through that section of road.”

ODOT said the project is expected to break ground in the summer of 2024, but until then, they’ve launched a virtual open house to get feedback from the public and address any concerns.

“They can reach out to the project team and ask questions or if they’d like clarification or if they have any concerns, that’s all stuff that we’d love to hear because this project is really for the community and the people that drive through the area,” Davey said.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.