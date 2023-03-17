Bill allows consumers to bring their own to-go containers to restaurants

SALEM, Ore.– A bill that would let consumers bring their own reusable containers to restaurants passed the state senate.

Supporters of the bill said it would help businesses that spend more than $20 billion a year on to-go containers.

The Oregon Department of Agriculture has already gone through the process of letting customers bring reusable containers to grocery stores.

The chief sponsor of the bill said it will benefit businesses, consumers aand the environment.

State Senator Janeen Sollman said, “those restaurants could actually bring that in-house and provide their own reusable to-go containers that could be returned to their restaurant and sanitized and then put back out again, saving these businesses money.”

Sollman said we also may see people bringing their own containers to grocery stores very soon.

She said restaurants will be able to opt out of the bill and have until June of 2024 to decide.

The house is now debating the legislation.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.