Bill to allow interstate marijuana shipping passes through Oregon Senate, House

SALEM, Ore. – The Oregon Senate and House have passed a bill allowing interstate marijuana shipping should it become federally allowable.
Senate Bill 582 aims to give Oregon a head-start on shipping marijuana between individual states if the Department of Justice ever decides to tolerate such actions. As of right now, it remains federally prohibited.
The legislation also allows different states and jurisdictions to coordinate with processing, sales, and enforcement—should the Governor of Oregon deem it necessary to enter into any such agreements.
According to the bill’s text, it only applies to agreements made between states where such marijuana transactions are explicitly authorized.
Items delivered to Oregon must be tested, packaged and labeled in compliance with current state law.
One revenue impact statement made in connection with SB 582 indicates that the possibility of Oregon making a profit is unknown. “The likelihood of losing revenue is as strong as the probability of gaining revenue…” economist Mazen Malik determined.
Another fiscal impact statement prepared by Meg Buschman-Reinhold stated the consequences of the bill related to the Oregon Liquor Control Commission is “indeterminate.”
Karynn Fish with the Oregon Craft Cannabis Alliance is in favor of the bill, citing the need to ensure the state’s cannabis industry “continues to thrive.”
SB 582 will now head to Governor Kate Brown’s desk, who has expressed her support of the legislation.