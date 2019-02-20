Bill to ban polystyrene food containers in Oregon introduced

SALEM, Ore. – There’s a bill making its way through Salem that would ban restaurants and grocery stores from serving food in polystyrene foam containers.
If approved, House Bill 2883 would go into effect in 2020.
Businesses could be fined up to $250 a day if they continued to use the styrofoam-like cups and containers, though things like raw meat, fish and eggs would be exempt.
The House Committee on Energy and Environment will hold a public hearing on the bill Thursday afternoon.
You can read the bill here: https://olis.leg.state.or.us/liz/2019R1/Measures/Overview/HB2883