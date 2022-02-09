Bill to reverse modified education standards dies in committee

Madison LaBerge
Posted by Madison LaBerge February 9, 2022

SALEM, Ore. — An education bill introduced by Medford Representative Kim Wallan was killed in committee this week. House Bill 4028 would have restored Oregon education standards, which were modified last year by the governor though Senate Bill 744.

The governor had suspended the essential skills proficiency requirement entirely until the 2024 – 2025 school year due to COVID. Representative Wallan says she didn’t believe lowering the state’s standards was the answer. “It has been expressed to me from parents that the schools are prioritizing the wrong things, and we’re not getting our priorities straight. The first thing we’re not doing is helping kids be successful in their lives after high school. We need to help with that,” said Rep. Wallan. “That’s that’s our charge, as as funders of public education.”

The bill was never scheduled for a work session through the Democrat led committee. It died on Tuesday.

Madison LaBerge is the anchor of NBC5 News Weekends at 6 and 11. She graduated Magna Cum Laude from Arizona State University's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Madison is originally from Albuquerque, New Mexico. She loves living in the Pacific Northwest. She can't get over "how green everything is!" When Madison is not at work, she looks for new and exciting cooking recipes and explores Southern Oregon. Feel free to send her story ideas or the address of your favorite Mexican food restaurant!