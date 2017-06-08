Home
Bill would protect Good Samaritans who remove kids, pets from hot cars

Salem, Ore. — Oregon lawmakers want to protect citizens who jump in to help kids or pets left in hot cars.

House bill 2372 would extend the protection police officers currently receive to civilians. That means, if you have probable cause to believe a child or animal was in harm you’d be protected from criminal or civil liability for stepping in and removing them by whatever means necessary.

Local police say best practice is to avoid putting yourself or others in that situation in the first place.

“People should be leaving their animals at home,” Lieutenant Justin Ivens of the Medford Police Department says, “shouldn’t even be putting yourself in that situation or putting your animals in that situation, and definitely when it comes to kids you have to be safe about what you’re doing with your children.”

The bill passed unanimously in the senate. It now heads to Governor Kate Brown’s desk for signature.

