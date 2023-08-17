‘Bird’ scooters return to Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. – After a pause, the City of Medford says Bird scooters are back.

Earlier this summer, we reported the absence of the scooters as Bird said it was still looking for a fleet manager.

Now, Medford says the scooters have returned.

The pricing is $1 to unlock the scooter, then it’s an additional 42 cents per minute for your ride.

The best way to find the closest scooter to you is through the Bird app.

Scooters max out at 15 miles per hour and should only be used on roads and in bike lanes.

The city says the scooters should be here to stay through the end of the year, weather permitting.

