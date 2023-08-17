Woman reported missing in Josephine County

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Investigators in Josephine County are trying to find a missing person.

The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office said 26-year-old Ivana Lynn Balcom was reported missing on August 16, 2023.

The person who made the report said the last contact they had with Balcom was on July 16.

Balcom was last known to be in the area of Waldo Road and Highway 199 in Cave Junction.

Deputies described Balcom as a white woman, 5’1” tall, 100 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office at 541-474-5123.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.