MEDFORD, Ore. – Last month we told you about Bird, the electric scooter and bike rental company filing for bankruptcy protection.

The Medford City Planning Director told us in December that the company said the bankruptcy wouldn’t affect Medford Bird Scooters.

Now Bird has announced the company has entered a financial restructuring process.

The company says it does not expect that process to impact riders.

