Rogue X grand opening is Saturday

MEDFORD, Ore. – The time has finally come and Rogue X is announcing its grand opening this Saturday (1/6/24) at noon.

The brand new Rogue X complex will be opening its doors to the public for the first time.

You can already purchase passes, sign up for classes, or even book the space for events on their website.

NBC5 News will be at the grand opening this Saturday. You can tune in to NBC5 News at 6pm on Saturday night for more on the celebration at this new state of the art facility.

