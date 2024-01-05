‘Phoodery’ in Phoenix Accepting Applications

PHOENIX, Ore. – A unique Phoenix location, the Phoodery, is looking to open its doors this spring. It’s now taking applications.

We’ve told you before about the self-described outdoor gathering place. Organizers told us that it has five industrial outdoor kitchens around a central tap house.

In 2019 it was scheduled to come to Phoenix, but the Almeda fire delayed those plans.

It’s located off of Highway 99, near the Phoenix Civic Center.

Developers hope to bring in different food options, like restaurants and food trucks, to lease the spots.

Applications must be submitted by January 15, to be eligible. The Phoodery hopes to open May 1.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.