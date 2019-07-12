Birth weight tied to future relationships, researchers say

(NBC) – Your birth weight may determine your future social life, according to British researchers who studied data from over four million adults.
Those who were pre-term babies were 28% less likely to form romantic relationships as adults and were also less likely to become parents. This is compared those who were born full-term.
Experts say preemies tend to be more withdrawn and shy and suggest that more needs to be done in schools to encourage social interaction.
You can read the full report HERE.