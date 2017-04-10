Home
Blackwell Road closed after car crash

Central Point, Ore., — Blackwell Road near Central Point was closed after a car crash this afternoon.

It happened just after 2 p-m.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office had the road completely blocked to traffic.

Details are limited right now, but at least two cars are involved in the crash.

It is unknown right now how many people were involved or if they suffered injuries.

Of course, this is a story NBC5 News will continue to follow.

Nicole Stein

NBC5 News Weekend anchor and reporter Nicole Stein was born and raised in Orange County, California.

She graduated from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Mass Communications. While at Arizona State, Nicole was a reporter for Cronkite News on Arizona PBS8 and interned for three local radio stations.

When she isn’t reporting, Nicole enjoys spending time with family and friends, as well as dancing, reading and traveling.

