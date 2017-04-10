Man witnesses aftermath of CJ shooting speaks out

Cave Junction, Ore,. — “It was really scary. It was incredibly frightening because had heard 5 or 6 shots.”
This is what the scene looked like just after 2 a.m. Sunday morning, after a shooting in Cave Junction.
Liam Douglas lives across the street and saw it all happen, even recording some of the aftermath.
“I immediately went back outside again, and saw that there was a gentleman laying across the street in front of the 76 gas station.”
Oregon State Police say 32-year-old Andre Wright was shot in the chest outside of Art’s Red Garter Saloon.
Why shots were fired is unknown, but Douglas has his suspicions.
“I heard it was a quarrel that started in the bar, and that’s what I’m imagining it escalated into, because that’s a regular routine for the weekend here at this business.”
He says its not the first time he’s seen trouble at the Red Garter Saloon.
Now, Oregon State Police are looking for the suspect.
Douglas says he saw a car drive away from the scene.
“A woman running down the street she was yelling out you just shot my friend. There was some inappropriate language exchanged and then I watched a large white Escalade.”
While he can’t change what happened, Douglas hopes nothing like this happens again in his town.