Crater Lake Highway & Delta Waters traffic cameras going live Wednesday

MEDFORD, Ore. – A new traffic camera installed in north Medford is now up and running.

The intersection of Crater Lake Highway and Delta Waters Road now has a red light and speed camera. It’s one of the busiest intersections in the city.

At 12:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 20, the Medford Police Department is ending a thirty-day grace period for violators that started last month.

Now, drivers will be fined for running red lights or speeding through the intersection.

This installation came as a result of a public survey done by MPD.

The agency tells us that 74% of the public was supportive of these cameras.

