GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A Grants Pass middle schooler has shattered a javelin record.

North Grants Pass Middle School’s Aaron Heart broke his school’s Javelin record by a whopping 60 feet with a throw of 182 feet total.

He is currently ranked number one not only in the state of Oregon, but all of the United States with a 450-gram arrow javelin.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.