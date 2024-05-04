Interview with Matthew Farrington Owner of Biscuits & Vinyl

Posted by Taylor Owen May 4, 2024

Join NBC5’s Taylor Owen and Matthew Farrington, owner of Biscuits & Vinyl, as they share insights into the vibrant music scene at this local record store, a beloved establishment since 2017. They talk about Free Record Day which happens every year on the third Saturday of April, so mark your calendar for next year. Watch to catch the buzz around Biscuits and Vinyl and immerse yourself in the unique sounds and stories they have to offer!

Taylor Owen
