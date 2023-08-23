Boat tours return to Crater Lake

CRATER LAKE NATIONAL PARK, Ore. – Here’s a fun way to wrap up your summer: boat tours are officially back at Crater Lake.

New 41-foot boats made by the Grants Pass company “Katanacraft” were delivered by helicopter to the national park last month.

You can choose from the standard lake cruise or the Wizard Island cruise.

The park doesn’t recommend the boat tours to anyone with medical issues or physical disabilities because to get to the boats you’ll have to hike about a mile down a steep trail. After the tour, you’ll need to hike back up out of the caldera.

You can book tours now through September 17 at http://www.travelcraterlake.com.

