Medford School District holds special safety day

MEDFORD, Ore. – Wednesday morning, every school in the Medford School District took part in a “Safety Stand Down Day” dedicated to safety training.

All MSD staff went through medicine, EPIPEN and Narcan administration training along with traumatic injury treatment and “ALICE” training. ALICE stands for “alert, lockdown, inform, counter, and evacuate.”

ALICE training is an approach to prepare civilians and outline different survival strategies in the face of violence.

Abraham Lincoln Elementary Principal Ashley Nichlos-Lee said, “I think it’s just important that we’re a team and that everyone is doing their part. I’m a parent, I have five kids in the Medford School District and I’m really happy that at Hoover, Oakdale, and South Medford High School, they’re doing the same training because I’m not with my kids all day long and I’m thankful that other people are going to be trained and ready.”

Back in June, the district also participated in a community-wide active shooter training event that involved local police, fire and other first responders.

While Wednesday’s event had some active shooter preparedness training, it was mainly focused on overall safety on all fronts and mostly involved school staff as opposed to collaboration with other community partners.

Hundreds of staff members attended the training at their respective schools as well as a production team from HBO for a documentary it’s producing about active shooter preparedness.

