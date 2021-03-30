Bodies found in burning vehicle identified

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Two people found dead in a burning vehicle in rural Josephine County have been identified.
The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office said just before 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 24, deputies got a report about a vehicle that was engulfed in flames in a remote area off McMullen Creek Road, about seven miles from Lake Selmac.
Police responded but firefighters weren’t able to make it to the scene due to poor road conditions.
As the fire subsided, two bodies were seen in the vehicle. At the time, their identities were unknown.
On March 29, investigators identified the two people as 24-year-old Daniel T. Hill and 26-year-old Paul M. Folk, both from Josephine County.
Folk had been reported missing the day before the burning vehicle was found.
No further information was released about the ongoing investigation, which is being treated as a double homicide.