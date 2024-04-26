Prescription Drug Take Back events happening throughout Southern Oregon

SOUTHERN OREGON – Saturday is one of DEA’s National Drug Take Back days that take place throughout the year.
Several locations in Southern Oregon are offering a place where community members can take their used, outdated, or unwanted prescription drugs.
In Jackson County, the Prescription Drug Take Back and Rogue Shred event is happening at Medford City Hall from 9 a.m. to noon.
In addition to unused drugs, folks can also drop of documents to be shredded by Rogue Disposal & Recycling. The limit to shred is three grocery bags full.
- Klamath Open Door, 2074 S 6th St., Klamath Falls
- Klamath Tribal Health Pharmacy, 330 Chiloquin Blvd., Chiloquin
- Sky Lakes Outpatient Pharmacy, 2865 Daggett Ave., Klamath Falls
- Sky Lakes Downtown Pharmacy, 211 North 8th St., Klamath Falls
- Albertsons Pharmacy, 5500 S 6th St., Klamath Falls
- Rite Aid Pharmacy, 2521 S 6th St., Klamath Falls
Can’t make it down on Saturday, no problem. Several locations offer pre-addressed, postage-paid envelopes to return unused prescriptions through the MED-Project.
- Chiloquin City Hall, 127 S. 1st Ave., Chiloquin
- Klamath Bain Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St., Klamath Falls
- Klamath County Library, Bonanza Branch, 31703 Hwy 70, Bonanza
- Klamath County Library, Merrill Branch, 365 West Front St., Merrill
- Klamath County Public Health, 3314 Vandenberg Road, Klamath Falls
- Klamath Tribal Health Pharmacy, 330 Chiloquin Blvd., Chiloquin
- Malin City Hall, 2432 4th St., Malin
No needles. liquids, syringes, illegal drugs or inhalers will be accepted. Vaping devices and cartridges will be accepted as long as lithium batteries are removed.
© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.