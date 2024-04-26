Prescription Drug Take Back events happening throughout Southern Oregon

SOUTHERN OREGON – Saturday is one of DEA’s National Drug Take Back days that take place throughout the year.

Several locations in Southern Oregon are offering a place where community members can take their used, outdated, or unwanted prescription drugs.

In Jackson County, the Prescription Drug Take Back and Rogue Shred event is happening at Medford City Hall from 9 a.m. to noon.

In addition to unused drugs, folks can also drop of documents to be shredded by Rogue Disposal & Recycling. The limit to shred is three grocery bags full.