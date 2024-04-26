Howard Prairie Campground opens for the season Friday

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Howard Prairie Lake is debuting a new marina just in time for the summer season, plus campers can head out Friday to get a jump start on the weekend.

According to the Jackson County Parks, the camping areas open on Friday. While the boat ramp opened last week, in a facebook post, the parks department says the water in the lake is still rising.

“While the lake certainly won’t come close to filling, we do expect it to be at, or slightly higher than last year. These are the years our new marina was built for!”

The department says the finger floats installations will be completed around May 15 and expect moorage slips to be available on May 18.

According to the resort’s website, the campground has almost 250 campsites, 51 of which have full hook-ups. Eighty sites have water and electric hook-ups while the remaining 112 are basic campsites with no hook-ups.

