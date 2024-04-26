Cave Junction man sentenced to 14 years on guns, drugs charges

MEDFORD, Ore. – A Cave Junction man is set to spend over 14 years in prison for illegally possessing meth and a dozen guns while on state supervision.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 39-year-old William Thomas Gillespie was sentenced Thursday. Court documents show Gillespie was arrested April 6 in White City while trying to deliver approximately 174 grams of meth. Following his arrest, Gillespie agreed to a search of his residence where police found 12 guns, including an AR-15 and several AK-style rifles. Three of the guns had been stolen and one was missing a serial number.

Gillespie has had multiple run ins with law enforcement dating back to 2020 at which time he was indicted guns and drugs charges. More recently, he was arrested in September 2023 in Bandon on an outstanding warrant.

“With Mr. Gillespie’s lengthy criminal record involving drug distribution, illegal firearms, and flight from supervised release, this significant sentence is well warranted,” said Jonathan Blais, Special Agent in Charge of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Seattle Field Division. “ATF will always investigate those who endanger our communities and citizens through their illegal actions.”

