Bodies of missing father, daughter recovered from N. California river

LEGGETT, Calif. –The bodies of three family members who disappeared during a road trip in California have been recovered.
The Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office said the bodies of 41-year-old Sandeep Thottapilly and his 9-year-old daughter Saachi were pulled from the Eel River near the town of Leggett Saturday.
The day before searchers recovered the body of his 38-year-old wife Soumya.
The family was on a west coast trip when they vanished.
At the same time authorities received reports that an SUV went into the Eel River during a torrential rainfall.
The couple’s 12-year-old son Siddhant remains missing.
Authorities plan to search the river again.