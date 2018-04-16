Millions of eggs recalled due to possible Salmonella contamination

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Over 200 million eggs are being recalled because they are possibly contaminated with Salmonella Braenderup.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said out of an abundance of caution, Indiana-based Rose Acre Farms is voluntarily recalling 206,749,248 eggs. The eggs were distributed from a farm in North Carolina to consumers in the following states: Colorado, Florida, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia.
So far, the recall does not appear to apply to Oregon, California or Washington State.
The eggs have been sold under brand names including Great Value, Sunshine Farms, Coburn Farms, Country Daybreak, Food Lion, Glenview, Nelms and Sunshine Foods.
So far, 23 illnesses have been reported to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. So far, there have been no deaths reported.
People who become infected with Salmonella often exhibit multiple symptoms, including fever, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. While symptoms usually last less than a week, some people may have to be hospitalized. Children, the elderly and those with compromised or weakened immune systems are most at risk of complications.
Visit the following website for more details about specific products covered under the recall: https://www.fda.gov/Food/RecallsOutbreaksEmergencies/Outbreaks/ucm604644.htm