Body found in Bear Creek

Central Point, Ore.- Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death after a body was found Thursday in Bear Creek.
Work crews discovered the body about 2 p.m. while clearing brush near the Expo in Central Point.
Search and Rescue crews responded and pulled the body out of the water.
The body has been tentatively identified and family will be notified, however the identity will not immediately be confirmed.
Cause and manner of death will be announced pending an autopsy.
