Body found near Selma in Josephine County

SELMA, Ore.– Oregon State Police are investigating after a body was discovered near Selma in Josephine County.
OSP made the announcement late Tuesday morning in a brief, two sentence press release.
OSP said the body was recovered in the Selma area but didn’t specify where.
The agency also declined to release more information including whether or not the case was being investigated as a potential homicide.
For people who were in the area today however, it didn’t cause them to fear for their safety.
“Yeah for the most part I feel safe here,” said frequent Selma camper Brian Koteen. “I feel like Oregon and Medford are safe areas in these hills but you never know what happens. So you just have to be aware and be careful.”
A spokesperson for Oregon State Police said they plan to release more information once they receive it from investigators.
This is still a developing story. Stay with NBC5 News for updates.