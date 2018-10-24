Single vehicle crash puts I-5 south at a standstill

MEDFORD, Ore.– Traffic on I-5 in Jackson County was backed up for over an hour Tuesday evening.
The southbound slow lane was closed by Oregon State Police for crash reconstruction after a single vehicle crash. Drivers were advised to expect delays between Medford and Phoenix until both roads reopened a little before 7 p.m.
OSP is still investigation the cause of the crash. No word yet on the status of the driver and whether there were more people in the car.
