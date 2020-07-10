Body of missing kayaker found at Diamond Lake

DIAMOND LAKE, Ore. – The body of a kayaker who went missing on Diamond Lake has been found.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said at just before 10:20 p.m. on June 30, 37-year-old Jared Bruce Boria of Vancouver, Washington put his kayak in the water and paddled onto the lake. He was not wearing a life jacket.
Shortly after Boria left the shore, 9-1-1 dispatchers received reports of a man yelling for help out on the water, but the man couldn’t be seen.
Numerous agencies responded to the lake in an attempt to find Boria. Initially, they were unsuccessful. However, his kayak, paddle, and shoes were located during a search on July 1.
On July 9, 9-1-1 dispatchers received a report of a body found at the lake. It was later determined to be Boria.
“The Sheriff’s Office extends its deepest condolences to the family of Jared”, Sgt. Brad O’Dell said. “There were numerous man hours and resources spent searching for Jared so his family and friends could have some answers. Our hearts go out to them.”