Eastern Oregon boy killed during parade

Baker City, Ore. – An eastern Oregon community celebration turned tragic when a 7-year-old boy was killed after he fell from a parade float and was ran over by the trailer.
Dylan Thomas was celebrating his birthday on July 15, the same day as the Miners Jubilee parade in Baker City.
The Baker City Police Department said all indications show this was a “tragic accident,” but local authorities are working to thoroughly investigate the incident.
The accident was witnessed by parade-goers, including Dylan’s 10-year-old sister, who was riding on the same Baker City YMCA-sponsored float.
The community saw an outpouring of support following the incident, with local children donating money to help Dylan’s family.
A memorial fund for Dylan has already surpassed its $20,000 goal a little over a day after being set up.
You can view the GoFundMe page here: https://www.gofundme.com/dylan-thomas-memorial-fund