Boys and Girls club speaks out after teen director arrested

Grants Pass, Ore., — “This absolutely is devastating our organization.”
The Boys and Girls Club in Grants Pass has always had high standards for its program, and the people involved in it.
“We follow all the national standards, and we exceed some of the standards in some of our policies, and our procedures.”
So when Executive Director, Diann Gilbertson found out the teen director – James Curry was accused of trying to have sexual contact with a teen boy, her thoughts immediately went to the children.
“We try to do everything we can once a parent drops their kids off, or a kid comes from school, you know I can look at them and say we do everything we can to make sure your kids are safe and loved here.”
Curry was hired in September of 2015. Gilbertson knows his family and says he was highly recommended.
He also has a criminal history.
Gilbertson says she knew about it, but thought they way he’d turned his life around could inspire the kids.
“Had been in counseling, and rehab and church and came recommended by that world, as possibly a role model for our youth to not go that direction.”
Gilbertson says this won’t stop them.
“We’re gonna champion even harder for our kids now.”