North Bend man suspected of child sex abuse indicted in federal court

EUGENE, Ore.— A North Bend man was indicted on child sex abuse charges earlier this week.

39-year-old Christopher Jay Young was charged in a two-count indictment. For attempting to coerce a child under the age 0f 18 and attempting to use a child in sexually explicit videos or images.

According to court documents, back in January Young allegedly persuaded a child to engage in sexually explicit conduct while he recorded it.

Under the indictment, Young’s crimes allege one child victim, however they are part of a larger series of similarly abusive crimes he is suspected of committing, involving several other children.

Between April 4 and April 8, several search warrants for Young’s home and vehicles were obtained by the FBI. The warrants were carried out by police on April 11 and Young was arrested. Within the same week a federal grand jury returned an indictment charging Young.

He was arraigned Wednesday in federal court, to which he pleaded not guilty.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, “attempting to use a minor to produce a visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct is punishable by up to 30 years in federal prison with a 15-year mandatory minimum sentence. Attempted coercion and enticement of a minor is punishable by up to life in prison with a 10-year mandatory minimum sentence.”

