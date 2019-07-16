“Brazen” coyotes killing pets in California neighborhood, residents say

Scott Goodling says a coyote came into his home through his doggy door and attacked his dog, Murphy, last Friday night at Buena Park.
It’s a second time Scott says that his dog Murphy has been attacked by a coyote. Murphy has stitches everywhere. “He’s lucky to be alive,” Scott said. “I mean, what dog survives two coyote attacks?”
His 10-year-old Malty-poo, Sally, is missing and he suspects the coyote took her last Friday night. “She’s just the sweetest little dog and she was just carried away,” Scott said. “She is very tiny.”
A neighbor’s security video caught a pack of coyotes in the neighborhood around the same time Scott’s dogs were attacked. The neighbor said his cat was killed by a coyote.
Scott said, “Over the past year, they’ve really increased in numbers and especially became more brazen and bold.”
The neighborhood now wants city leaders to do something about the roaming coyotes.