Brazil variant of COVID-19 found in Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – A variant of the COVID-19 virus first detected in Brazil has been found in Southern Oregon.
On March 2, the Oregon Health Authority said the “P.1” strain of the virus was recently found in a Douglas County resident.
“This is the first identification in Oregon of the Brazil strain,” the OHA said. “The individual has known travel history prior to testing positive. The individual has worked closely with the local health department and has followed public health recommendations for self-isolating.”
There are about 4,000 known mutations of the virus, but three of serious concern. Unfortunately, all three of those are in the United States: the Brazil variant, the South African variant, and the U.K. variant.
The vaccines that are currently available still work against these viral mutations, but they don’t work as well, according to health experts.
But for now, the vaccines still do work, which is why Dr. Anthony Fauci and many public health experts say it is so important to get out the vaccines to drive down the numbers before this virus mutates even further.