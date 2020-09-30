Breonna Taylor grand jury recording delayed

LOUISVILLE, Ken. (NBC) — A Kentucky judge said audio recordings from the grand jury in the Breonna Taylor case should be released Friday.
The judge approved Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s request asking for an extension to redact personal and identifiable information of witnesses and private citizens, including jurors from the recordings.
This comes after a grand juror in the case filed a court motion calling for the release of audio and transcripts and permission to speak freely about the case.
A.G. Cameron was expected to release the audio recordings to the public Wednesday.
The grand jury audio recording is said to be more than 20 hours long.