Breweries unite for Camp Fire relief

PORTLAND, Ore. (KGW) – At Widmer Brothers Brewery, there’s something special fermenting in their barrels–something way beyond beer. They’re brewing Resilience–a dark, bold IPA concocted by a brewery 500 miles from their Portland, Oregon location.
Sierra Nevada Brewing Company in Chico, California came up with the recipe and an idea: why not get breweries across the country to make Resilience IPA, and donate a 100 percent of the proceeds to help victims of the Camp Fire in California?
“As soon as we found out, we were sending emails saying ‘We’re in, we’re stoked, we can’t wait!'” said Jake Neilson, associate brand manager at Widmer Brothers.
So far, over 1,000 craft breweries have answered Sierra Nevada’s call for help, including Widmer Brothers.
“It’s an awesome thing, and it’s not just us,” said Parker Penley, Innovation Lead Brewer at Widmer Brothers. “If you think about over a thousand breweries at once doing this exact same beer, exact same recipe, it’s unheard of in this industry.”
Read more: http://bit.ly/2rbZoeN
NBC5 News is working to follow up with local breweries participating in the relief effort. Tune in to NBC5 News at 5 and 6 for details.