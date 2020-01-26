Brine, Brew and Barrel Fermentation Festival comes to Medford

MEDFORD, Ore.– A new festival is celebrating its first year with something a little more fermented.
The three-day ‘Brine, Brew and Barrel Fermentation Festival’ held its inaugural weekend at the Inn at the Commons. The festival began Friday and brought in around 40 vendors with everything from pickles and kombucha to sourdough bread and beer.
Many of the vendors came from the local region but some visited from as far as Washington and Southern California.
If you can ferment it organizers say, you’ll find it.
“There’s a lot of fermenters that are in our region that travel a lot in order to share what they know about fermentation,” said Courtney Toll, festival coordinator. “This is a great opportunity for us to bring people to them and celebrate what they do so well so it’s really exciting.”
The festival goes through Sunday however the event is sold out for the final day.
If you’d like to learn more about the variety of local vendors that were at the festival and where you can find them, you can visit the Medford Fermentation Festival website.
NBC5 News Reporter Miles Furuichi graduated from Chapman University with degrees in English and Journalism. He received post graduate experience in Los Angeles in photojournalism and commercial photography. He also spent time in Dublin, Ireland working in print journalism and advertising.
Miles is a Rogue Valley native, raised in Ashland. He enjoys hiking, mountain biking and photography.