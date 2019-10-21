Britt conductor and music director appears on “The Tonight Show”

NEW YORK CITY – Rogue Valley music lovers will see a familiar face on “The Tonight Show” Monday evening. Britt Conductor and Music Director Teddy Abrams will appear on the late-night talk show hosted by Jimmy Fallon
Abrams will be joined by the Louisville Orchestra and Jim James as musical guests on the evening of October 21, 2019.
In addition to his work at Britt, Abrams is the music director for the Louisville Orchestra.
The orchestra and James released an album this year called “The Order of Nature”.
Don’t miss Teddy’s right after NBC5 News at 11.