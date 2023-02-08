Britt Festival Orchestra’s 2023 season revealed

JACKSONVILLE, Ore. – The Britt Festival Orchestra announced its 2023 concert season lineup.

BFO is offering three weeks of open-air performances in historic Jacksonville as part of the Britt Music and Arts Festival.

The season, under the guidance of Music Director Teddy Abrams, will feature a performance of Mark Knopfler’s score for “The Princess Bride” and four soloists: violinist Anne Akiko Meyers with a newly commissioned violin concerto, pianist Timo Andres with his third piano concerto, violinist Alexi Kenney playing Samuel Barber’s Violin Concerto, and pianist Aaron Diehl finishing with Gershwin’s Piano Concerto in F. The season will also include compositions by Ellen Reid and other composers from around the world. It runs from June 15 to July 1.

President & CEO Abby McKee said, “The BFO is one of the crown jewels of our Southern Oregon cultural scene, and we are looking forward to another stellar season. Teddy’s extraordinary and adventurous programming is just one of the many things that makes the BFO special – there’s nothing quite like listening to world-class orchestral music in nature. The Orchestra is one of the cornerstones of Britt Music & Arts Festival, and we are proud of bringing this incredible ensemble together for three weeks every summer.”

For more information, visit http://www.brittfest.org