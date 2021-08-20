Britt to require vaccine or negative COVID test

JACKSONVILLE, Ore. – Southern Oregon’s leading concert venue is requiring either proof of vaccination or testing for COVID-19.
With the surge in COVID-19 cases locally and across the nation, the Britt Festival is taking precautions and requiring patrons to prove they’ve been vaccinated or get a negative COVID-19 test, which is available at Britt.
“This protocol is also being encouraged by many of the artists in our lineup,” Britt siad. “Our current mask policy will also remain in place. Masks will be required for entry and for the duration of the event when not actively eating or drinking.”
Starting August 28, concertgoers will be required to do the following:
- Proof of Vaccination
- Show COVID Vaccination Card and photo ID (paper vaccination card or clear photo of it on a phone) Vaccination is defined as two doses of Moderna or Pfizer, or one dose of Johnson & Johnson, and at least 14 days have passed since your final dose.
- Proof of Negative Test
- If a patron is unable to show Proof of Vaccination, they may provide a Proof of Negative Test result taken within 36 hours prior to entry and photo ID.
- On Site Testing
- Britt will offer on-site testing during the day prior and the day of each concert.
Curative, Inc. is providing 15-minute on-site Antigen Rapid Tests at a kiosk near the main entrance to the Britt Pavilion (Gate 1). There will be no out-of-pocket expense for the patrons. The kiosk will be open from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. the day before shows and from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. on the day of the show.
For more information, visit http://www.brittfest.org.