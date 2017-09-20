Brookings credit union robbed

Brookings, Ore. – Police are looking for a man who allegedly robbed a Rogue Federal Credit Union branch in Brookings.
At approximately 1:30 p.m. on September 20, a man walked into the bank and presented a note demanding cash from a teller’s drawer, according to the Brookings Police Department.
He then left the credit union on foot with less than $2000 in cash.
Police described the suspect as a white man between the ages of 55 and 65 with a medium to heavy build. He was approximately 5’6” to 5’8” tall.
Anyone with further information about this case is asked to call the Brookings Police Department.