Brookings man killed in Highway 101 crash

DEL NORTE COUNTY, Calif. – A man from Brookings was killed in a crash during a rainy day in Northern California.
The California Highway Patrol said on the morning of January 10, a 73-year-old man was driving a 2003 Suzuki SUV northbound on Highway 101 south of Crescent City.
Near milepost 16, the driver lost control of the vehicle and it overturned, striking a large redwood tree on the east side of the highway.
According to CHP, the driver was the only one in the vehicle. He died from his injuries.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
CHP did not release the name of the driver.