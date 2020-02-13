Brookings police search for missing man

BROOKINGS, Ore. – Police on the Oregon Coast are trying to find a missing man.
The wife of Jerry Van Hoosen reported her husband missing after he didn’t return from a fishing trip he took on February 7.
According to Hoosen’s wife, he was traveling to Coos Bay and Reedsport and was last seen in Brookings. He reportedly enjoys fishing at the Chetco River.
On February 13, Hoosen’s wife said the Brookings Police Department has been searching the area around Mt. Emily near the Oregon-California border. She thinks her husband may have been checking out a future fishing spot and got trapped behind washed-out roads.
Anyone with further information is asked to call the Brookings Police Department at 541-469-3118 ext. 0.